Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Cleveland Browns will look to bounce back from their Week 2 loss as they face the Tennesee Titans in Week 3. The loss of Nick Chubb could very well open up more of an emphasis on the passing game, which means the likes of Elijah Moore could see an elevated role.

How confident should fantasy managers be in starting Moore in lineups? We break down the upside and hesitations around his matchup in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Browns WR Elijah Moore

Through two games with the Browns, Moore has logged six receptions for 79 yards to go with three carries for 24 rushing yards. The veteran wideout is averaging 8.2 PPR fantasy points per game to start the season and will look to continue building rapport with Deshaun Watson as the Browns face the Titans in Week 3.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit, although his start to the season is encouraging. Moore had just three catches in the Browns’ Week 2 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, but his nine targets were just one behind Amari Cooper. The volume of opportunities is a positive sign, but he failed to turn those into yardage given that he and Watson couldn’t get in sync. They should better hone that partnership moving forward, but for fantasy managers looking for immediate impact, they’re better off keeping Moore on the bench.

Fantasy managers in smaller leagues can likely find a better option, while those in larger leagues may opt to start him as a WR3/flex, but with clear fantasy risk in doing so.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit, even though the matchup works in favor of Moore’s position. Through two weeks the Titans are allowing the third-most fantasy points per game (33.0) to wide receivers, but Moore’s 37.5 catch percentage could keep fantasy managers frustrated. Until we see him and Watson consistently on the same page, the safe play is keeping him on the bench until further notice.

This rings true for fantasy managers in smaller leagues, while those in larger leagues may see some WR3/flex value from him, in case of desperation.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Elijah Moore

If you opt to sit Moore, then Zay Flowers and Terry McLaurin are both stronger options to consider in light of their advantageous matchups this week. Flowers could be in for an immediate elevated role, as Odell Beckham Jr. suffered an ankle injury in Week 2. Both players are also in stronger health, so fantasy managers would not need to worry about a limited snap count or a handicap on targets.