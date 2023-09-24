Chig Okonkwo start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

With viable tight ends a rarity in fantasy football, Chig Okonkwo of the Tennesee Titans popped up on the radar after a solid Week 2 performance. The Titans travel to face the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, and the latter’s formidable defensive front could force Ryan Tannehill to move the chains through the air.

How viable is Okonwo as a starting fantasy tight end in Week 3? We break down the upside and challenges of his upcoming matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Chig Okonkwo

Okonkwo followed up a goose egg in Week 1 with a solid outing last week versus the Chargers. The second-year tight end caught all four targets for 35 yards and 7.5 PPR fantasy points, highlighted by a 20-yard catch from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Last year, Okonkwo averaged just 5.7 PPR fantasy points per game.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit, and the small volume of targets through two weeks is a key reason to stay away from starting him. Even though he caught all four of his targets in Week 2, he saw just two total in the season opener, which speaks to his volatility as a go-to option for Tannehill. Even though he did catch all four targets, he still proved unreliable from a fantasy perspective, with his scoring total well under double digits.

Fantasy managers want some semblance of consistency from their tight ends, and Okonkwo has yet to reach a level where he warrants consideration as a starter. He’s best kept on the waiver wire in both smaller and larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit, and a crowded room of receivers ahead of him is enough to play it safe. While he did see four targets in Week 2, fantasy managers can’t confidently assume he’ll see the same level of volume on a weekly basis. With DeAndre Hopkins, Treylon Burks, and Derrick Henry well ahead of him, Okonkwo will face no shortage of competition for targets. Fantasy managers in both small and larger leagues are better off seeking more reliable options elsewhere.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Chig Okonkwo

Gerald Everett is a better option to consider as the Los Angeles Chargers face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3. Not only are the Chargers desperate to avoid an 0-3 hole, but the Vikings gave up a solid 11.9 fantasy points per game to the position in 2022. Everett is also third among Chargers receivers in total targets, which speaks to a far more solidified role than Okonkwo.