Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans’ offense took a leap forward in their Week 2 win over the Chargers, and their wide receiver situation will be key to monitor for fantasy managers. Treylon Burks is playing second fiddle to DeAndre Hopkins, for now. But all it takes is one explosive performance to put him on the fantasy football radar moving forward.

We break down his upcoming matchup against the Cleveland Browns and assess his starting value in both PPR and standard leagues.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Burks has slowly elevated himself as Tennessee’s WR2 alongside DeAndre Hopkins. The second-year wideout has five receptions for 94 receiving yards while adding one carry for nine yards. He has a formidable test in the Cleveland Browns this week, but there’s an opportunity for him to record his first touchdown of the season.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit, and it’s because the volume of receptions doesn’t warrant a starting role. Burks’ seven targets are behind Hopkins (18), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine (10), and tied with Derrick Henry. Burks’ role in the offense should only increase going forward, but for now, he’s fighting for the role of WR2 while sitting behind Hopkins in the pecking order. In leagues where receptions are paramount, Burks hasn’t proven enough just yet to warrant consideration.

While he’s a risky play in flex leagues, fantasy managers in leagues with fewer than 10 teams can likely find better options.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start, and Burks’ big play capability should keep fantasy managers intrigued moving forward. He’s only logged five catches across two games, but his 13.4 yards per reception speaks to how he’s a better deep target than say, Hopkins. The Titans’ offense looked relatively explosive and efficient in Week 2, which means Burks is bound to break out at some point. In both smaller and larger fantasy leagues, he profiles as a WR3/flex with some added risk, but upside as well.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Treylon Burks

Skyy Moore and Josh Reynolds are more intriguing options due to their matchups with the Bears and Falcons, respectively. The Chiefs are back home and with Travis Kelce in the fold, it should open more space for Moore to operate against a porous Chicago pass defense. Reynolds’ 17.8 PPR fantasy points per game through two weeks speaks for itself, and the Lions tend to score at a higher pace when playing at home.