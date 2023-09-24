Tyjae Spears start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

As the Tennessee Titans look to move to 2-1 in Week 3, their running back situation will be key to follow as the season progresses. Star running back Derrick Henry is the unquestioned RB1, but at 29 years old the team would be wise to leverage a by-committee approach to keep him fresh. That opens the door for rookie running back Tyjae Spears, who has flashed some upside in his first two names.

Is the rookie worth a starting role in fantasy lineups this week? We break down the positives and negatives of rolling with Spears in your lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Tyjae Spears

While operating behind All-Pro Derrick Henry in the backfield, Spears has totaled 11 carries for 76 yards this season, with an average of 6.9 yards per attempt. The rookie has averaged 5.6 PPR fantasy points through two games and has established himself as a solid third-down option in Tennessee’s offense.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit, and the obstacle lies in the small volume of receptions. Spears has just six targets across two games, and he’s managed to turn that into only three receptions for a combined seven yards. The potential is promising, but it’s clear that he’ll need to carve out a more established role as a pass-catcher before he becomes a serious candidate in PPR leagues. By all means, he’s already a valuable handcuff in the case Derrick Henry is injured.

For now, Spears should not start in PPR leagues, whether small or large.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit, but he’s surely worth keeping on your fantasy radar. He did carry the ball eight times for 49 yards and caught both of his targets for six yards in a Week 2 win over the Chargers. With Henry at 29 years old, the Titans would be wise to manage his workload as the marathon NFL season continues to roll along. That means Spears’ impact should only increase from here on out, but for now, fantasy managers would be wise to play it safe.

Spears remains better suited on the bench in standard fantasy leagues of both smaller sizes, as well as those with more than 12 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyjae Spears

Jerick McKinnon is a great value play for Week 4 in particular, and his matchup, combined with the running back situation, makes him a better starter over Spears. Isiah Pacheco is reportedly dealing with a hamstring injury, and could very well be limited against a Bears defense that is giving up the fourth-most fantasy points per game (24.4) to running backs.