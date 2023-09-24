Tank Dell start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans are 0-2 to start the season and by being forced to play from behind early, they’ve become one of the more pass-happy teams through two weeks. That trend has had positive ramifications for fantasy managers of Tank Dell, who has made the most of an elevated role as a rookie receiver.

Looking ahead to his Week 3 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars, we assess the positives and drawbacks of potentially starting the rookie in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans WR Tank Dell

Through two weeks of action, the Texans rookie has caught 10 of 14 targets for 106 total receiving yards and a touchdown. He’s coming off a strong performance in Week 2, totaling 72 yards and a score in what could be a precursor to a more permanent, elevated role moving forward.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. The rookie was given an elevated role with Noah Brown’s injury, and the wideout made the most of his opportunity, and then some. He’s averaging five receptions per game to start the season, with seven targets per contest, and should be equipped for an even higher volume following his Week 2 performance. Unlike their play versus the run, the Jaguars defense has been rather average against the pass. Through two games, they’re giving up 13.5 receptions per game.

Though he’s behind Nico Collins and Robert Woods in the pecking order, he surely carries flex value in both smaller and larger leagues. Realistically speaking, he has a better case to be made as a starter in leagues with more than 12 teams.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. The Jaguars are allowing an average of 166 receiving yards per game, and there’s an opportunity for the Texans to exceed that total in Week 3, if the game script abides. Should Jacksonville jump out to an early double-digit lead, it could force the Texans to throw often as a means of playing catchup. Dell certainly has more upside as a younger receiver than Woods and can take advantage of a big catch or two given his 10.6 yards per reception average through two weeks.

Dell may not be a starter in smaller leagues, but for players in leagues with more than 12 teams, he’s worth consideration as a flex option.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tank Dell

Tutu Atwell and Skyy Moore are also considerations here if you have hesitations about rolling with Dell. Atwell has averaged 16.6 PPR fantasy points through two weeks and has clearly taken advantage of Cooper Kupp’s absence. Moore has been quiet to start the season but has an excellent matchup on the horizon in the porous Chicago Bears defense.