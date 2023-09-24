Devin Singletary start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

As the Houston Texans search for their first win of the season, they’ll go head-to-head with the division-rival Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 3. The latter has been one of the more stout defenses against the run through two weeks, which means running back Devin Singletary could face a tall task come Sunday.

We break down Singletary’s matchup and assess the advantages, and drawbacks, of starting him in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Devin Singletary

As the Texans’ ground game has been irrelevant through two weeks of action, it coincides with a low production volume from Singletary. The veteran tailback has just 11 carries for 29 yards to start the season, with an average of 2.6 yards per attempt. The fact that the Texans have been forced to play from behind, thus throwing the ball early and often, has not been advantageous for Singletary, who thrives in the ground game.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. Singletary has just one reception for 10 yards through two weeks of action, as the Texans' game script of playing from behind continues to make him an odd man out. His lone target is far from Dameon Pierce’s six through two weeks, and even then the running backs have provided little impact as pass-catchers. In both smaller fantasy leagues as well as larger fantasy leagues, Singletary remains off the fantasy radar as a viable starting candidate.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Singletary’s 24 combined yards in Week 2 was an improvement over Week 1 (15 yards), but a battered Texans’ offensive line continued to hamper the effectiveness of both Singletary and Pierce. The matchup doesn’t bode well for Singletary’s chances, either. The Jaguars are giving up the third-fewest fantasy points to running backs (6.3) and the fourth-fewest yards to the position (46.5 YPG). If the Texans are playing from behind yet again, it means the ground game will be tossed to the side.

Fantasy managers in smaller leagues of fewer than 10 teams, as well as larger leagues, should keep Singletary off the fantasy radar for this week’s matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Devin Singletary

A name that is within Singletary’s fantasy range and can provide more value is Deuce Vaughn of the Dallas Cowboys. The rookie tailback continues to add more production on his plate week-to-week, and better yet, has proven adept as a pass catcher. Vaughn caught three passes for 16 yards last week and should serve as an ample change-of-pace back alongside regular starter Tony Pollard.