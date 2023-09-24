Dameon Pierce start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Houston Texans have yet to find success on the ground through the first two weeks of the season, which has been to the chagrin of fantasy managers of Dameon Pierce. The second-year running back was highly productive in his rookie season, but perhaps a Week 3 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars can help steer his season back on track.

We break down Pierce’s upcoming matchup and assess whether he’s worth a start in respective PPR and standard fantasy leagues for Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Texans RB Dameon Pierce

It’s been a rough start for Pierce to match the level of top-end production that fantasy managers witnessed in his rookie year. Through two games he’s accumulated just 69 yards on 26 carries, with an average of 6.1 PPR fantasy points per game. Exacerbating his rough situation is the fact that with the Texans likely playing from behind early and often, it forces Houston to opt for a pass-heavy approach.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. The Texans have fought to come back from double-digit deficits early on in the first two weeks of the season. Simply put, that game script does not work to the advantage of Pierce’s ground-and-pound skillset. The second-year tailback has averaged just two receptions per game for 6.5 receiving yards, highlighting his lack of impact in the receiving game. His six targets are the most among Houston running backs but is just the fifth-most overall.

In smaller leagues of eight to 10 teams, Pierce should not be on the PPR fantasy radar. For larger leagues of more than 12 teams, he carries some flex consideration if you find yourself in a bind due to injuries.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Pierce has significantly outpaced backfield mate Devin Singletary in carries, but the latter has found more success behind an offensive line that has been battered with injuries. Another added obstacle is the Jaguars’ stout run defense through two games. So far this season, Jacksonville has allowed the third-fewest fantasy points per game (6.3) to opposing running backs. They’ve also given up the fourth-fewest rushing yards per game (46.5) in the same time span.

Fantasy managers in smaller leagues of less than 10 teams can likely find a better option than Pierce. In larger leagues where there may be slim pickings, Pierce should be considered a risky flex option given the matchup.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Dameon Pierce

Isaiah Pacheco and Tyler Allgeier are both worthy considerations with advantageous matchups in Week 3. Pacheco has a matchup with the Chicago Bears, who are allowing an average of 28.9 fantasy PPG to running backs this season. Allgeier will face the Detroit Lions, who have allowed roughly one rushing touchdown per game to start the season.