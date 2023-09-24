Gerald Everett start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Los Angeles Chargers will hit the road to take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24.

Within this matchup, we’ll look at the fantasy prospects for Chargers TE Gerald Everett. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers TE Gerald Everett

So far, Everett’s fantasy performance has been rather lackluster to start the season.

In the opening game against the Miami Dolphins, he made two catches on three targets, totaling just 21 yards. In last week’s matchup against the Tennessee Titans, he improved slightly, catching all three of his targets for 47 yards. However, he has yet to find the end zone.

Given that Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has attempted a whopping 74 passes over these two games, it’s clear that Everett’s share of the targets has been quite small.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. Everett is not worth starting in PPR leagues, even if you are part of a larger league with 12-14 teams.

Furthering this statement, the Vikings allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers last season while allowing the 14th-most to the tight end position. There’s a good chance the Chargers’ wide receivers overshadow Everett once again.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. Everett is probably best left on the bench or waiver wire in Week 3.

The matchup isn’t terrible, but Everett could continue to struggle with limited targets. Fellow Los Angeles tight end Donald Parham, who has 4 catches for 27 yards and a touchdown this year, is also competing for looks.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gerald Everett

I would rather start tight ends like Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions, David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns, and Dalton Kincaid of the Buffalo Bills ahead of Everett in Week 3. That goes for both PPR and standard leagues.