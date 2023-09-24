Jordan Addison start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

In Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season, the Minnesota Vikings will welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. Both teams, who made the playoffs last year, are off to a 0-2 start this season. The game is set to kick off on Sunday, September 24, at 1 p.m. ET.

Within that, we’ll look at the fantasy prospects for Vikings rookie WR Jordan Addison, who has gotten off to a fast start this season. Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Jordan Addison

As a rookie, Addison has quickly become an integral part of the Vikings’ passing game in just his first two NFL appearances. Within that, the first-round pick has been highly efficient, catching 7 out of 11 targets for a total of 133 yards and two touchdowns. Those touchdowns came from long catches over the top, a trend that will delight fantasy managers if Addison maintains his role as a deep-threat option.

With superstar WR Justin Jefferson attracting significant attention from opposing defenses, Addison is well-positioned to continue receiving such high-impact opportunities.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. Addison is a borderline WR2/WR3 that also makes for a strong FLEX play in PPR leagues.

In the first two weeks of the season, the Chargers have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than any other team.

While it’s true that a significant portion of those points came from Tyreek Hill’s standout performance in Week 1, it’s worth noting that Addison has also proven to be an effective deep threat for the Vikings.

Although Addison may not be at Hill’s level, the Chargers have shown vulnerability against deep passes, making Addison a player to watch in the upcoming matchup.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. This recommendation depends on the size of your league.

If your fantasy league has 8-10 teams, you’ll likely find better options than Addison for your FLEX position.

However, in larger leagues with 12 to 14 teams, Addison becomes a decent FLEX choice in standard formats.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jordan Addison

For PPR leagues, I would rank wide receivers like Nico Collins of the Houston Texans, DJ Moore of the Chicago Bears, and DeAndre Hopkins of the Tennessee Titans marginally ahead of Addison in Week 3.