Craig Reynolds start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions will host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 on Sunday, September 24. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

Within this matchup, we’ll look at the fantasy prospects for Lions RB Craig Ryenolds. With fellow Detroit RB David Montgomery questionable, how much does Reynolds stand to benefit? Should you start or sit him in Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Craig Reynolds

Reynolds saw three carries for seven yards and one reception for a loss of two yards against the Seattle Seahawks last week. We’ll need to check on Montgomery’s status throughout the week, but it wouldn’t be surprising if the Lions’ starting running back missed this matchup against the Falcons.

We aren’t sure how many touches that would mean for Reynolds, who would be working in combination with rookie Jahmyr Gibbs out of the Detroit backfield. Still, Reynolds figures to be in the mix if Montgomery can’t go.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Sit. It’s difficult to bank on Reynolds for reliable fantasy production, even if Montgomery is ruled out.

While Reynolds makes for a speculative add off the waiver wire, it’s hard to start him with a ton of confidence with Gibbs likely commanding most of the snaps for Detroit.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Sit. There are paths for Reynolds to be productive, but he has a low fantasy floor as a backup running back even if Montgomery is out.

If Reynolds takes over the goal-line carries for Montgomery, that would certainly help. However, it’s far from a guarantee, and the Falcons have not allowed a rushing touchdown in two games this season.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Craig Reynolds

If you are looking for your FLEX spot in PPR leagues, I would rather start players like Jaylen Warren of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Gus Edwards of the Baltimore Ravens, KJ Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings, and Tank Dell of the Houston Texans.