Jahmyr Gibbs start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

Coming off an overtime loss last week, the Detroit Lions will host the 2-0 Atlanta Falcons for Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, MI is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 24.

Looking within that matchup, we’ll break down the fantasy prospects for Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs, and whether or not you should start him in Week 3.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs

In his NFL debut, Gibbs ran for 42 yards on seven carries while catching two passes for 18 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. In Week 2, he was less efficient on the ground with 17 yards on seven carries, but added seven catches on nine targets for 39 receiving yards against the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s worth noting that fellow Detroit RB David Montgomery is highly questionable coming into Week 3, so Gibbs could soak up more touches if he’s out.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. Gibbs makes for a very strong option that could flirt with RB1 status in PPR leagues.

Gibbs makes for a solid PPR option to begin with, as he came through with seven catches on nine targets last week. However, if Montgomery misses this game, then Gibbs becomes an easy starter through all formats with more opportunities on his plate.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. While Gibbs is a stronger option in PPR leagues, you could argue that he’s one of the top dozen fantasy running backs in Week 3 if Montgomery is ruled out.

Even if Montgomery plays, Gibbs is still a respectable fantasy asset that deserves a spot in your fantasy lineup as a confident RB2 or FLEX starter.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Jahmyr Gibbs

The list of running backs I would start ahead of Gibbs in Week 3 isn’t super long. I would marginally rank the following players ahead of Gibbs this week: Rhamondre Stevenson of the New England Patriots, Kenneth Walker of the Seattle Seahawks, and Travis Etienne of the Jacksonville Jaguars.