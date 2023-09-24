Kyle Pitts start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The 2-0 Atlanta Falcons will hit the road to face the Detroit Lions in Week 3 of the NFL season. Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. ET while airing on FOX.

Looking within that matchup, we’ll break down whether you should start or sit Falcons TE Kyle Pitts in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

It’s been a quiet start to the 2023 season for Pitts, as he has combined for just four catches on eight targets for 59 yards and no touchdowns in the first two games. Fantasy managers are hoping for a breakout in this Week 3 matchup with the Lions, who have allowed the third-most fantasy points to tight ends through the first two weeks of the season.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. This recommendation comes with a caveat, as there are probably better tight end options in smaller leagues (8-10 teams) while you should start Pitts in bigger (12-14 teams) leagues.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. It’s hard to feel good about starting Pitts, but he’s still one of the top 12 fantasy tight ends, meaning you should still start him in standard 12-team leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kyle Pitts

Hunter Henry of the New England Patriots, David Njoku of the Cleveland Browns, and Sam LaPorta of the Detroit Lions profile as better fantasy tight ends than Pitts for Week 3.