Drake London start or sit: Week 3 fantasy football advice

The Atlanta Falcons started the season with back-to-back wins, but now they’ll hit the road for the first time in Week 3. Their opponent is the 1-1 Detroit Lions, who are coming off a close loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Below, we’ll take a look at what this matchup means for the fantasy potential of Falcons WR Drake London. Can you trust him in your fantasy lineups for Week 3?

Fantasy Football analysis: Falcons WR Drake London

Despite lining up as the top pass-catcher for the Falcons this season, London did not record a catch in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. He was targeted only one time. However, London came through with six catches for 67 yards and a touchdown last week against the Green Bay Packers. That’s definitely more on par with his weekly fantasy expectations.

Start or sit in Week 3 PPR leagues?

Start. It depends on the size of your PPR league, as London is easier to start in larger (12-14 teams) leagues as a WR2 or FLEX.

The Falcons are listed as road underdogs in this matchup, so there’s a chance they’ll throw more than usual. Also, the Lions gave up the third-most fantasy points to wide receivers last year, so there’s some matchup potential for London.

Start or sit in Week 3 standard leagues?

Start. Once again, it depends on the size of your league. London is right on the fringe of starting as your WR2 or FLEX in 12-team standard leagues.

On top of the reasoning listed in the section above, fantasy managers can take comfort in the fact that Seattle wide receivers racked up plenty of fantasy points against the Lions last week. DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett combined for 14 catches, 134 yards, and two touchdowns.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Drake London

Wide receivers like Amari Cooper of the Cleveland Browns, Nico Collins of the Houston Texans, and Michael Pittman Jr. of the Indianapolis Colts make for better fantasy assets than London in Week 3.

I would also start running backs like AJ Dillon of the Green Bay Packers or Zack Moss of the Indianapolis Colts in the FLEX spot ahead of London, even in PPR leagues.