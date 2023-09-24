How to watch Sunday’s USWNT vs. South Africa international friendly on TV and via live stream

After saying goodbye to Julie Ertz on Thursday night in her final match, it’s time to bid a fond farewell to another USWNT legend as Megan Rapinoe will hang up her boots after Sunday’s rematch against South Africa. The two sides are playing the second of back-to-back friendlies, with the first one ending in a 3-0 win for the Americans in Cincinnati on Thursday. Sunday evening’s clash will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago with kickoff slated for 5:30 p.m. ET.

USA vs. South Africa

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

Channel: TNT

Livestream: Peacock

The USWNT will continue their preparations for a tough tournament next year when they head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics, where they have already secured qualification thanks to their title-winning run in the 2022 CONCACAF W Championship. With Vlatko Andonovski out of the picture following their disappointing World Cup run this past summer, Twila Kilgore takes the reins as the interim manager while the search for a permanent head coach continues.

South Africa came into this pair of matches on the back of their best-ever showing at a FIFA Women’s World Cup, surprising everyone in the group stage when they nearly defeated Sweden, followed by a 2-2 draw with Argentina and a thrilling 3-2 win over Italy in the group stage finale. The squad for these friendlies features 19 players that were on the World Cup squad, led by Thembi Kgatlana, who has notched 26 goals in 72 caps for Banyana Banyana.

Prior to these friendlies, Megan Rapinoe logged an impressive 63 goals through 202 appearances for the USWNT, dating all the way back to 2006. She appeared in four World Cups, joining a short list of American women to achieve such a feat. Rapinoe announced earlier this year that she would be retiring from soccer after the conclusion of the NWSL season. Rapinoe plays for NWSL side OL Reign in Seattle, who currently sit in fifth place with just three matches left to play.