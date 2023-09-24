Atletico Madrid vs. Real Madrid: Picks, predictions, how to watch Madrid derby

The Madrid derby picks up this weekend as Atletico Madrid play host to cross-town rivals Real Madrid on Sunday afternoon. Atletico come into this match after suffering a 3-0 loss to Valencia while Real Madrid logged a 2-1 win over Real Sociedad, improving to a perfect 5-0-0 on the season at the top of the La Liga table. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Metropolitano Satdium.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atletico Madrid v. Real Madrid

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: ESPN+

Moneyline odds

Atletico Madrid: +175

Draw: +220

Real Madrid: +150

Moneyline pick: Real Madrid +150

Real Madrid are enjoying a hot start to the season which can be largely attributed to newly-signed star Jude Bellingham. The 20-year-old midfielder has five goals and one assist through the first five matches of the season, scoring in all but one outing so far in his first season with Madrid. They’re currently in first place as they sit two points ahead of defending champs Barcelona, and will look to widen the gap with a win over their formidable neighbors on the road.

Carlo Ancelotti will have to navigate this season without the services of Thibaut Courtois in front of the net, as the 31-year-old goalkeeper tore his ACL in August before the season even began. They were able to bring in workhorse Kepa Arrizabalaga from Chelsea, who was in discussions with Bayern Munich before Madrid swooped in and got the deal done. Los Blancos are still adjusting to life without Karim Benzema, who left the club this offseason to join the Saudi Pro League as he plays alongside N’Golo Kante and Fabinho at Al-Ittihad.

Atletico Madrid are coming off a disheartening 3-0 loss to Valencia, which was preceded by a 7-0 thumping of Rayo Vallecano at the end of August. Alvaro Morata currently leads the team in the attack with three goals, followed closely by Marcos Llorente and Memphis Depay, who each have two. Diego Simeone’s side will have to navigate a growing list of injuries including Memphis Depay, Koke, Vitolo, Thomas Lemar, and Rodrigo De Paul. Fortunately for Atletico, Depay, Koke, and De Paul are both expected to be back within a matter of weeks while Vitolo and Lemar will be sidelined for several months.

Given how well Real Madrid have been playing, they’ll be looking to the youngster Bellingham for more inspiration in the attack as they look to take advantage of a banged-up Atletico squad. Take Los Blancos to get all three points.