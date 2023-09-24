Paris Saint-Germain vs. Marseille: Picks, predictions, how to watch Ligue 1 match

Paris Saint-Germain will play host to Marseille on Sunday afternoon with kickoff set for 2:45 p.m. ET from Parc des Princes in Paris. PSG, off to a rocky start, come into this match on the back of a 3-2 loss to Nice, while Marseille have ended three of their last four matches in draws.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Paris Saint-Germain v. Marseille

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: beIN SPORTS

Livestream: Fanatiz, fuboTV

Moneyline odds

PSG: -170

Draw: +350

Marseille: +425

Moneyline pick: Draw +350

PSG have only won two of their last five outings in Ligue 1 play, most recently resulting in that 3-2 loss to Nice at home. Kylian Mbappe bagged both goals for the Parisians, but a brace from striker Terem Moffi and another goal from Gaetan Laborde iced the match, giving Nice their first Ligue 1 win over PSG since 2017.

PSG are still adjusting to life without Lionel Messi and Neymar with the bulk of the attacking responsibilities fall on Mbappe’s shoulders. He’s done well despite the team’s rocky start, notching seven goals through just four matches. Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Hernandez, and Marco Asensio have all been regularly involved in the attack as well while manager Luis Enrique figures out the best way to move forward without two of their world-class stars at his disposal.

Marseille, currently sitting in fourth place and one point ahead of PSG, come into this match after logging a scoreless draw with Toulouse last week. Their last win came on August 26 with a 2-0 victory over Brest, thanks to goals from Chancel Mbemba and Ismaila Sarr. Sarr shares the title of current leading scorer along with Vitor Oliveira, who both have two goals on the season so far.

With PSG coming off a disappointing loss at home, I’m backing Marseille to pounce while Enrique’s side is vulnerable and grind out a draw at Parc des Princes.