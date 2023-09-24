Arsenal vs. Tottenham: Picks, predictions, how to watch North London derby

The North London derby is sure to entertain as heavy hitters Arsenal and Tottenham face off for the first time this season in Matchday 6 action. Spurs sit in second place at the moment, tied on 13 points with both Liverpool and Arsenal, but they hold the edge on goal differential. The Gunners are in fourth, sitting one point ahead of Brighton after five matches on the season.

Kickoff is set for 9 a.m. ET from Emirates Stadium as the hosts will look to leapfrog Tottenham in the table with a win.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Arsenal v. Tottenham

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 9 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: Peacock

Moneyline odds

Arsenal: -150

Draw: +340

Tottenham: +360

Moneyline pick: Arsenal -150

The Gunners won both meetings over Tottenham last season, with a 3-1 result in October followed by a 2-0 victory in January. Bukayo Saka leads the team so far this season with two goals and two assists, though Edward Nketiah and Martin Odegaard have also found the back of the net twice. Gabriel Martinelli and Fabio Vieira also have two assists apiece as last season’s runners-up have been seeing some dangerous attacking play from all across the field. Arsenal have scored at least once in each of their five outings so far as teams have been unsuccessful at keeping them off the score sheet.

Tottenham are in a similar situation, scoring in all five of their matches without suffering a loss. Son Heung-Min leads the squad with three assists, while Cristian Romero, Dejan Kulusevski, and James Maddison have all notched two goals. Maddison is enjoying a fantastic run of form since joining Tottenham from Leicester City after his previous club was relegated to the EFL Championship. The 26-year-old has two goals and two assists through five matches so far and will look to keep that momentum going at Emirates Stadium.

While it’ll be a hard-fought match from both sides, I’m backing the Gunners to get all three points at home here especially with how dominant they’ve been over Tottenham in recent matches. Arsenal have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides in EPL play, and haven’t lost to Tottenham at home in nearly five years. Ange Postecoglou looks to be missing several key players including Ryan Sessegnon and Rodrigo Bentacur, who are expected to be back in action in October. Take the home side to get the win.