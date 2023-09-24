Orlando City vs. Inter Miami: Picks, predictions, how to watch MLS match

Inter Miami will head a few hours north to take on their in-state rivals Orlando City on Sunday as the MLS playoff picture continues to take shape. Orlando have already clinched their spot in the postseason while Miami sit on the outside looking in. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from Exploria Stadium and can be seen on FS1 or through MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+.

Here’s what you need to know for the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Orlando City SC v. Inter Miami

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Moneyline odds

Orlando City SC: -130

Draw: +295

Inter Miami: +300

Moneyline pick: Orlando City -130

Let’s get the biggest question on the table answered right away: Lionel Messi will not be on the field in Orlando after coming off in the first half against Toronto earlier in the week. Both Messi and Jordi Alba were subbed off early, and head coach Tata Martino has since publicly said neither of them will be available to play in the rivalry matchup.

“They trained normally and we felt like they were ready to play,” said Martino following the 4-0 win over Toronto on Wednesday night, according to The Athletic. “I don’t believe it’s anything new or anything worse than what they have. It’s fatigue. I don’t think it’s a muscular injury.”

He later mentioned Messi had been dealing with fatigue and an “injury scar” since returning to Miami after spending the FIFA break with the Argentinian national team. “It’s bothersome. I don’t know if it hurts. I can’t really explain as it’s more a medical topic. It‘s probable it bothers him to the point, including mentally, that he isn’t able to play freely,” Martino said in an interview on Friday.

Miami are clearly prioritizing the US Open Cup final, which is set to take place on September 27 as the Herons will take on Houston Dynamo in hopes of securing their second-ever trophy. Of course, that may come at the costly expense of their playoff hopes, as Miami sit five points out of the final playoff spot with just six matches left to play.

Orlando have been in a great run of form, losing just one in their last six outings as they clinched a playoff spot earlier in the week. Led by Facundo Torres with 12 goals, the Lions are firmly in second place in the Eastern Conference, just two points ahead of Columbus, Philadelphia, and New England, who are all tied on 48 points.

Sure, Miami steamrolled Toronto at home on Wednesday with four unanswered goals that all came after Messi and Alba left the field. But Toronto is arguably the worst team in the league, logging just four wins on the season as they continue to occupy the basement. Orlando is a whole different beast and will put up much more of a fight than TFC did on Wednesday.

Without Messi and Alba, I’m backing a solid Orlando side to get the win at home.