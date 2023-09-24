Here’s how the public is betting Steelers vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 3

The Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1) will take on the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) for Week 3’s Sunday Night Football game on Sunday, September 24. Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada is set for 8:20 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. The Steelers are coming off a win against the Cleveland Browns, while the Raiders were blown out on the road by the Buffalo Bills in their last game.

The Raiders are 3-point favorites at home at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are the -155 moneyline favorites, while the Steelers are the +130 underdogs. The point total is set at 43.5.

Sunday Night Football betting splits

Steelers vs. Raiders

Raiders -3 (53% of bets, 43% of handle)

Opinions are mixed as the Raiders make their 2023 home debut. Las Vegas is coming off a bad game against the Bills on the road but will look to utilize Davante Adams to pick apart the Steelers secondary. It could be tough as TJ Watt will look to re-introduce himself to quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in the backfield early and often.

The number of bets is following the home Raiders, but the money favors the Steelers. We know Pittsburgh fans travel well, so we could see plenty of yellow mixed into the crowd. I think the public is wrong, the money is right, and the Steelers cover on the road.

Under 43.5 (74% of bets, 58% of handle)

Pittsburgh has scored just 33 points over two games. They were held to seven in Week 1 by the San Francisco 49ers and scored 22 against Cleveland last week. Notably, though, Pittsburgh benefitted from two defensive scores in the victory.

Las Vegas has tallied only 27 points so far this season. They beat the Denver Broncos 17-16 in their first game but managed only to put up 10 against Buffalo last week. Garoppolo can’t seem to get on the same page with Jacobs and Adams, and the Las Vegas offense isn’t known for its depth.

I hate taking the under because it isn’t exciting, but it feels like that’s where this one is headed. Pittsburgh’s defense should shine yet again, but their offensive woes are likely to continue, even against a less formidable defense than the one they faced last week.

Steelers +130 (60% of bets, 55% of handle)

The Pittsburgh defense should be able to have another good week, it just comes down to if the offense can sustain drives. The Raiders defense has allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game to begin the year, so this could finally be the matchup Najee Harris needs to get going on the ground. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada is on the hot seat, and the Steelers must show life in this game. Barring an offensive performance like their Week 1 loss to San Fran, Pittsburgh should pick up a solid road win.