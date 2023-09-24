NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Steelers vs. Raiders on Sunday Night Football in Week 3

Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season will feature the Pittsburgh Steelers visiting the Las Vegas Raiders for Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV, and will air on the NBC.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS Showdown Captain’s plays for tonight’s game.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Steelers vs. Raiders

Captain’s Picks

Davante Adams, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($17,400)

You can never go wrong with a reliable hand like Adams as one of your captains. He caught six of eight targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in last week’s loss to the Bills, netting DFS users 20.4 fantasy points for the week. The Vegas offense as a whole should be able to deliver a better performance than last Sunday and that only boosts the DFS value of a player like Adams.

George Pickens, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers ($13,800)

After a quiet Week 1, Pickens had a breakout game against the Browns this past Monday. The second-year pass-catcher caught four targets for 127 yards and a touchdown to net DFS users 25.7 fantasy points in Week 2. Pittsburgh’s offensive struggles have been on full display and it will need a playmaker like Pickens to make explosive plays week in and week out. He’s definitely worth a captain’s spot for tonight.

FLEX Options

Jakobi Meyers, WR, Las Vegas Raiders ($8,600)

Meyers is back in the lineup this week after being in concussion protocol and missing last Sunday’s game. He went off in his Raiders debut the week prior, grabbing nine of 10 targets for 81 yards and two touchdowns. That earned DFS users 29.1 fantasy points and while he most likely won’t match those numbers, he should still be a strong flex option for tonight.

Jaylen Warren, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($6,400)

The second-year running back has been a bigger receiving threat than a rushing threat for the Steelers so far. That was put on display last Monday when he caught four of six targets for 66 yards. Quarterback Kenny Pickett has struggled through the first two games of the year and he’ll want to make his life easier by locking onto easy targets. Warren could pay dividends for you in a flex spot here.

Players to Avoid

Najee Harris, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers ($8,800)

Warren’s role expanding in the Pittsburgh offense does not bode well for Harris, who has not made much of a fantasy impact so far this year. He has just 74 rushing yards through two games and both of his outings yielded a paltry 5.3 points for DFS users. I’d avoid Harris for this evening.

Austin Hooper, TE, Las Vegas Raiders ($2,400)

Hooper has not produced much so far this season and has yet to fill the void left behind by Darren Waller. Through two games, he has just three receptions for 40 receiving yards. That has yielded just seven combined fantasy points and that’s not enough to warrant a DFS spot.