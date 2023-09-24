Who is projected to make NASCAR playoffs following AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR wrapped up its weekend at Texas Motor Speedway and William Byron took home the checkered flag on Sunday. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 marked the start of the second round of the 2023 Cup Series playoffs. Byron’s win guarantees him advancement to the round of eight. The field heads to Talladega next weekend for the YellaWood 500.

Who is projected to make the playoffs after the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400?

Byron is at the top of the playoff standings. Tyler Reddick and Kyle Larson each claimed a stage win. Ross Chastain finished second to move off the bubble, while Bubba Wallace moved into the last spot outside of advancement with a third-place finish after claiming pole position on Saturday.

Here is a list of drivers who are currently projected to advance in the playoffs following the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

William Byron Denny Hamlin Chris Buescher Christopher Bell Martin Truex, Jr. Ross Chastain Brad Keselowski Kyle Larson

On the bubble