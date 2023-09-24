 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds moved after Bubba Wallace claimed Texas pole

Bubba Wallace claimed his first pole of the 2023 season and it comes at a critical time in the playoff chase.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the second round of its playoffs on Sunday, September 24 with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Bubba Wallace will lead the drivers off starting line at Texas Motor Speedway after claiming pole position on Saturday. Chris Buescher will join him on the front row.

Wallace claimed the pole for the first time this season and only the second time in his career. A week ago, Wallace climbed out of elimination to advance in the playoffs. He finished 14th, but more importantly, finished third in the first stage to get the necessary points for advancement.

Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, and Ross Chastain are all on the wrong side of the playoff standings and would be eliminated at this point. There are three races in the second round and a win in any of them guarantees advancement. Coming out of qualifying, Wallace is +1500 to win on Sunday, Keselowski is starting third and +1400, Chastain is starting fifth and is +700, and Blaney is starting 23rd and +2200 to win the race.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved at DraftKings Sportsbook from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
6 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +6500 +15000
14 Alex Bowman 48 +3500 +4500
21 Aric Almirola 10 +15000 +10000
32 Austin Cindric 2 +40000 +40000
13 Austin Dillon 3 +15000 +15000
34 B.J. McLeod 78 +90000 +100000
3 Brad Keselowski 6 +1400 +1600
1 Bubba Wallace 23 +1500 +1800
19 Carson Hocevar 42 +10000 +15000
31 Chase Briscoe 14 +40000 +40000
29 Chase Elliott 9 +2500 +1600
2 Chris Buescher 17 +1400 +1500
9 Christopher Bell 20 +1400 +1100
27 Corey LaJoie 7 +30000 +40000
8 Daniel Suarez 99 +6500 +5500
10 Denny Hamlin 11 +400 +450
12 Erik Jones 43 +5000 +5500
30 Harrison Burton 21 +50000 +40000
35 J.J. Yeley 15 +90000 +100000
20 Joey Logano 22 +3500 +3000
28 Justin Haley 31 +15000 +40000
22 Kevin Harvick 4 +6500 +3500
7 Kyle Busch 8 +1100 +1200
11 Kyle Larson 5 +400 +450
16 Martin Truex Jr 19 +1100 +800
17 Michael McDowell 34 +10000 +25000
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +15000 +15000
5 Ross Chastain 1 +700 +2200
23 Ryan Blaney 12 +2200 +1200
25 Ryan Preece 41 +30000 +40000
36 Todd Gilliland 51 +90000 +100000
26 Ty Dillon 77 +80000 +100000
4 Ty Gibbs 54 +2200 +2800
15 Tyler Reddick 45 +1400 +800
18 William Byron 24 +1400 +700
33 Zane Smith 38 +70000 +100000

