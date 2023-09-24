NASCAR starting lineup: How AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 odds moved after Bubba Wallace claimed Texas pole

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the second round of its playoffs on Sunday, September 24 with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. Bubba Wallace will lead the drivers off starting line at Texas Motor Speedway after claiming pole position on Saturday. Chris Buescher will join him on the front row.

Wallace claimed the pole for the first time this season and only the second time in his career. A week ago, Wallace climbed out of elimination to advance in the playoffs. He finished 14th, but more importantly, finished third in the first stage to get the necessary points for advancement.

Wallace, Ryan Blaney, Brad Keselowski, and Ross Chastain are all on the wrong side of the playoff standings and would be eliminated at this point. There are three races in the second round and a win in any of them guarantees advancement. Coming out of qualifying, Wallace is +1500 to win on Sunday, Keselowski is starting third and +1400, Chastain is starting fifth and is +700, and Blaney is starting 23rd and +2200 to win the race.

