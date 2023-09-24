How to watch NASCAR’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the second round of its playoffs on Sunday, September 24 with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The field will be racing at Texas Motor Speedway in the first of three races in this round of the playoffs.

The green flag drops for the race at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Bubba Wallace claimed pole position in Saturday qualifying and Chris Buescher will join him on the front row. Wallace enters this round in 12th out of the 12 remaining playoff drivers. Buescher is fifth in the playoff standings. The winner of this race will automatically advance to the round of 8.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin head into the race as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +400 to win and Ross Chastain follows at +700. Wallace is +1500 and Buescher is +1400.

2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, September 24

Time: 3:30 p.m.

Channel: USA Network

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP