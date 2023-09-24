 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 Cup Series race and when at Texas Motor Speedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series Auto Trader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on September 25, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series opens the second round of its playoffs on Sunday, September 24 with the AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The field will be racing at Texas Motor Speedway in the first of three races in this round of the playoffs.

The green flag drops for the race at 3:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Bubba Wallace claimed pole position in Saturday qualifying and Chris Buescher will join him on the front row. Wallace enters this round in 12th out of the 12 remaining playoff drivers. Buescher is fifth in the playoff standings. The winner of this race will automatically advance to the round of 8.

Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin head into the race as co-favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are +400 to win and Ross Chastain follows at +700. Wallace is +1500 and Buescher is +1400.

2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, September 24
Time: 3:30 p.m.
Channel: USA Network
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Bubba Wallace 23
2 Chris Buescher 17
3 Brad Keselowski 6
4 Ty Gibbs 54
5 Ross Chastain 1
6 A.J. Allmendinger 16
7 Kyle Busch 8
8 Daniel Suarez 99
9 Christopher Bell 20
10 Denny Hamlin 11
11 Kyle Larson 5
12 Erik Jones 43
13 Austin Dillon 3
14 Alex Bowman 48
15 Tyler Reddick 45
16 Martin Truex Jr 19
17 Michael McDowell 34
18 William Byron 24
19 Carson Hocevar 42
20 Joey Logano 22
21 Aric Almirola 10
22 Kevin Harvick 4
23 Ryan Blaney 12
24 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
25 Ryan Preece 41
26 Ty Dillon 77
27 Corey LaJoie 7
28 Justin Haley 31
29 Chase Elliott 9
30 Harrison Burton 21
31 Chase Briscoe 14
32 Austin Cindric 2
33 Zane Smith 38
34 B.J. McLeod 78
35 J.J. Yeley 15
36 Todd Gilliland 51

