Ohio State’s touchdown came ONE second too early for Notre Dame bettors

The Ohio State Buckeyes escaped Notre Dame with a 17-14 victory thanks to a game-winning touchdown on the last play of the game from running back Chip Trayanum, putting the Big Ten giants near the top of the College Football Playoff picture. However, bettors who backed them are not so lucky.

The line at DraftKings Sportsbook closed at Ohio State -3, which was originally looking like a bad beat for those who picked the Buckeyes. A game-winning touchdown with no time on the clock would’ve given Ohio State a 2-point win, which doesn’t cover that spread as the PAT isn’t kicked in that situation in college football. And after review, the touchdown was ruled to happen with one second left ... which means an extra point, followed by a kickoff.

It’s a bad beat now for those who took Notre Dame +3, since they are now pushing instead of winning. If you took Notre Dame +3.5 when the line did move to that at one point during the day, you’re a winner.

The Buckeyes will now have a week off before playing Maryland. Notre Dame will meet Duke next week in Durham.