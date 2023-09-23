College Gameday chooses Notre Dame-Duke next Saturday, first time ever in Durham

The Duke Blue Devils are no stranger to having the cameras of ESPN on campus, but it’s usually for a game at Cameron Indoor Stadium or atmosphere shots of Krzyzewskiville ahead of the annual North Carolina hoops tilt.

But for the first time, the pregame show will open the main event at Wallace Wade Stadium, as the Dukies are getting College Gameday on campus ahead of their matchup with Notre Dame next Saturday night in Durham.

FOR THE FIRST TIME ... DURHAM HERE WE COME! ️



Week 5: @NDFootball at @DukeFOOTBALL pic.twitter.com/pbBeeBS0MG — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 24, 2023

It’s been a terrific season for Mike Elko and the Blue Devils, who are 4-0 and knocked off Clemson in Week 1 in one of the bigger upsets of the 2023 season to date. They’re ranked No. 18, but after their 41-7 win over UConn on Saturday plenty of other chaos above them, expect a bit of a jump in tomorrow’s poll.

No. 9 Notre Dame was one second from knocking off No. 6 Ohio State, but a touchdown on the last play of the game means the Irish are still in the mix for the College Football Playoff, but they’ll need to win out to have any chance for sure.