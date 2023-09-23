 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

2023 CFP implications of No. 6 Ohio State defeating No. 9 Notre Dame in Week 4

The Buckeyes get one of the best wins of the season.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Ohio State v Notre Dame
Chip Trayanum of the Ohio State Buckeyes breaks a tackle from Benjamin Morrison of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium on September 23, 2023 in South Bend, Indiana.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes got arguably the biggest win of the early 2023 college football season, defeating the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish 17-14 in South Bend to remain undefeated on the season. The Buckeyes will now get a week off to regroup after this thrilling win, while the Irish head to Durham to face a Duke team on the rise.

This is a massive result for Ohio State and it rivals Texas’ win at Alabama for best win of the season. The Buckeyes could’ve likely been fine in the College Football Playoff discussion even with a loss, since they would have a conference championship to play for. This is a devastating loss for Notre Dame in the CFP picture, since the Irish are still independent. Not only does Notre Dame need to run the table, but it will also need some help to get back into the conversation.

