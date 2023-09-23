Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough breaks leg vs. West Virginia

Texas Tech quarterback suffered a broken fibula in Saturday’s 20-13 loss to West Virginia, per NFL Insider Jordan Schultz. He sustained the injury late in the first quarter and had to be carted off the field in the road matchup at Milan Puskar Stadium. The injury will require surgery and his 2023 season is most likely over.

Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough throws a Guns Up as he is carted off the field after a gruesome leg injury

pic.twitter.com/frWG1dCsFh — Liv’s Sports Talk (@LivsSportsTalk) September 23, 2023

This is a tough loss for Texas Tech as Shough’s third season with the program was just getting underway. Through three games prior to Saturday’s game against the Mountaineers, he had accounted for seven passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns for the Red Raiders.

With his injury, backup Behren Morton will take over as the Red Raiders’ starter. He went 13-38 for 158 yards and a touchdown in the seven-point loss to the Mountaineers. Texas Tech will return home next Saturday tp host Big 12 newcomer Houston at 3:30 p.m. ET.