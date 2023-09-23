Mizzou WR Luther Burden suffers leg injury vs. Memphis

Missouri Tigers wide receiver Luther Burden suffered a leg injury against the Memphis Tigers in Week 4, and it’s unclear whether he’s going to be able to return to the game. Mizzou is up 24-10 on Memphis, so there’s a chance the Tigers decide to hold Burden out if the game remains in hand.

UPDATE: Chris Gervino reports Luther Burden is receiving treatment in the locker room after an apparent leg injury. Unclear if he will return. — Mizzou Radio (@MizzouRadio) September 24, 2023

The wide receiver has been unstoppable this season, and he continued to deliver big numbers in St. Louis against Memphis. Burden was up to 174 yards on nine catches in his hometown, so it’s difficult to see him depart.

After registering just 375 yards in his freshman season, there were rumors of Burden transferring. He quickly shut those down and has blossomed this year, already surpassing his total from last year through four games. Hopefully, he’s avoided a serious injury here.

The Tigers are finally looking like a team on the rise under Eli Drinkwitz, knocking off a ranked Kansas State team in Week 3 and trying to stay undefeated. Mizzou could enter the rankings if it holds on against Memphis, and it would need Burden back to maintain its offensive firepower.