Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. playing through ankle injury vs. Notre Dame

Update: Harrison Jr. goes back in the game and immediately gets a reception for seven yards. We’ll see if he’s able to maintain his explosiveness with the ankle taped up, but at least it’s not as serious as initially thought. We’ll see if the Buckeyes star receiver can make a difference as Ohio State leads Notre Dame 10-7 late in the third quarter.

Update: Harrison Jr. is out of the medical tent and has his ankle taped up. He’s running along the Ohio State sideline and it appears he’s able to come back in the game. This is obviously tremendous news given what the injury appeared to look like in real time. We’ll see if Harrison Jr. comes back out with the Buckeyes when they are on offense.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. appeared to suffer a serious lower leg injury against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when a defender hit his leg attempting to chase down running back TreVeyon Henderson. Harrison Jr. made a key block that helped Henderson score a touchdown to extend Ohio State’s lead to 10-0, but the receiver paid the price on the play. He was helped off the field by trainers and went to the medical tent.

The play clearly should have been an additional 15-yard penalty on Notre Dame for blocking an engaged player below the waist, but that was not called.

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr's Ankle Injury Vs Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/V7J3ep777g — SportsTalk (@TheSportsTalk0) September 24, 2023

After a slow start to the season with two receptions for 18 yards in the opener, Harrison Jr. took off with 160 yards and two touchdowns against Youngstown State and followed that up with 126 yards and a score against Western Kentucky. Harrison Jr. has been largely bottled up against the Irish, with just one catch for seven yards.

Ohio State leads 10-0 with 10:30 remaining in the third quarter in South Bend. The Buckeyes closed as a 3-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.