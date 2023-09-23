Will Howard to start for Kansas State vs. UCF

The Kansas State Wildcats are set to host the UCF Knights to open Big 12 play in just under an hour and starting quarterback Will Howard will be good to go for the matchup. Howard suffered a leg injury during last week’s loss to Missouri and carried a questionable designation throughout the week.

Any doubts about his status were put to bed as he led the team out of the tunnel and was seen warming up with the 1’s.

Will Howard is warming up with starting center Hayden Gillum and starting running back DJ Giddens pic.twitter.com/pgcumi0dSB — Kellis Robinett (@KellisRobinett) September 23, 2023

This is good news for the reigning Big 12 champions as they’ll have their leader on the field for the conference opener. The senior has been solid through the first three games of the regular season, completing 66% of his passes for 817 yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions through the air. He’s also used his legs to add an additional three rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Kansas State enters the game as a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 52.5.