Deion Sanders, Dan Lanning exchange quick handshake after Ducks demolish Buffs in Eugene [VIDEO]

The No. 10 Oregon Ducks dominated the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes in Eugene, delivering a massive blow to the hype train from Boulder with a 42-6 win. The postgame handshake between Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and Oregon head coach Dan Lanning was going to gain some attention after the result regardless of how it went. Here it is.

In the build-up to this Pac-12 showdown between ranked teams, there was plenty of back-and-forth jabs from Sanders and Lanning. It all started in the offseason when Colorado jumped back to the Big 12, which led to Lanning asking if the Buffs “had ever done anything” in the Pac-12 conference. Sanders fired back, gaining some more ammunition after Oregon decided to dip for the Big Ten days later.

Lanning’s pregame speech was quite loaded as well, with plenty of talk about how Colorado was all about hype and didn’t have real substance behind it. He said the “Cinderella story” was over and Colorado was “fighting for clicks” while Oregon “fights for wins”. The Buffs have captured the college football universe and were the talk of the sport despite being three-touchdown underdogs, and it was clear Oregon wasn’t having any of it. Lanning said at halftime his team wasn’t done with a 35-0 lead, but the Ducks only added seven points in the second half.

The Ducks will now play Stanford before a week off. Colorado gets to face USC in what is likely to be another rough showing for the Buffs.