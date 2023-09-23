Bo Nix odds to win Heisman Trophy: Update after Week 4

Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix is in his second year with the program and is leading them through their final season in the Pac-12. The former Auburn QB rejuvenated his collegiate career when arriving to Eugene last year and is now one of several veteran quarterbacks making spectacular plays across the conference. Similar to what they did with Joey Harrington in 2021, Oregon launched a Heisman Trophy billboard campaign for Nix prior to the season and there’s a strong chance he could wind up in New York City for the ceremony this December.

Every week, we’ll keep tabs on where Nix stands in the Heisman Trophy race and look at his odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Bo Nix Heisman Trophy odds

Odds after Week 4: +1000

Odds after Week 3: +2500

Odds After Week 2: +2000

Odds After Week 1: +1600

Preseason Odds: +1800

Nix and Oregon demolished Colorado in a 42-6 beatdown on Saturday. The super-senior quarterback ripped apart the Buffaloes’ defense with the help of wide receiver Troy Franklin. He finished the day going 28-33 for 276 yards with three touchdowns and one interception through the air, also adding a rushing touchdown on the ground. Nix jumped up to fourth on the Heisman odds board at +1000 following the game.

Nix and Oregon will travel to Stanford this Saturday with the game kicking off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Pac-12 Networks. So yeah, good luck being able to watch him play in Week 5.