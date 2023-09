The No. 10 Oregon Ducks have jumped out to 21-0 lead on the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes this afternoon as they’ve taken complete control in the first half. The Ducks are playing inspired football early and some of that energy could be owed to the pregame speech by head coach Dan Lanning.

Dan Lanning pregame:



“The Cinderella story is over man. They are fighting for clicks, we are fighting for wins.” pic.twitter.com/bYbnjWrGEx — On3 (@On3sports) September 23, 2023

