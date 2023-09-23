Heisman Watch after Week 4 of college football

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season was the first true opportunity for fans to see which teams would separate themselves from the rest of the pack with a series of high-profile matchups. Those matchups also present a chance for the game’s top players to showcase their skills as they look to create a signature moment in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are feeling good after Week 4, and which ones need to recover after subpar efforts.
Stock Up
Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State
Travis threw for 289 yards and two scores while running for another touchdown to help the Seminoles end a seven-game losing streak to Clemson and maintain a perfect record on the year. The blowout win over LSU was already a signature moment, but a road win over Clemson in overtime adds some more juice to Travis’ narrative. He’s going to have the numbers if he stays healthy, so the only question will be whether Florida State can keep winning and maintain its position in the CFP conversation.
Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma
The Sooners might not be a trendy team to follow after they went 6-7 a year ago. Oklahoma is now 4-0 on the season with a quarterback who looks like the real deal. Gabriel has 12 touchdowns to just one interception through four games and has one more contest to iron out any issues he might have before the rivalry game against Texas. That game will be a chance for the Sooners and Gabriel to show they are legit.
Bo Nix, QB, Oregon
Nix threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns in an absolute rout over Colorado. He also ran for one more score and has put himself firmly in the Heisman conversation. Nix typically has a few games where he completely drops off, and that might happen next week against Stanford. If the Ducks can get past a team they’ve historically struggled against, they’ll have an off week before a massive game against what is expected to be a highly ranked Washington team.
Stock Down
Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
In defense of Sanders, it’s hard to do much when your offensive line doesn’t block. The Colorado quarterback was sacked seven times in a 42-6 defeat the hands of the Oregon Ducks, and didn’t look comfortable at all. Sanders was missing his top target in Travis Hunter, but this was an embarrassing showing for the offense on all fronts. There’s not much time to rest either with USC and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams waiting.
Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Even attempting to write something about Dart would be giving him, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss more words than they deserve. This was one of the most vulnerable Alabama teams on paper and Ole Miss was charging in with a perfect record and a high-powered offense. Dart finished 20/35 for 244 yards and an interception in a 24-10 loss. He did have a rushing score, but he’s going to need some serious results down the stretch to re-enter the Heisman picture after this underwhelming effort.
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State
The Buckeyes got the win at the last second but the star wide receiver had a massive dud. Harrison Jr. finished with three catches for 32 yards and no touchdowns, which dents his Heisman hopes tremendously. He’ll need to start dominating the rest of the way, but the good news is he does have some matchups that will put him on the national stage. Harrison Jr. was also playing through an ankle injury and does have a week to rest up, so we’ll see if he can start dominating again when Ohio State plays next.
Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 4 from DraftKings Sportsbook.
Heisman Trophy Odds After Week 4
|Player
|School
|Odds
|Caleb Williams
|USC
|+400
|Michael Penix Jr.
|Washington
|+400
|Quinn Ewers
|Texas
|+600
|Bo Nix
|Oregon
|+1000
|Jordan Travis
|Florida State
|+1400
|Jayden Daniels
|LSU
|+1800
|Sam Hartman
|Notre Dame
|+2000
|Dillon Gabriel
|Oklahoma
|+2500
|Tyler Van Dyke
|Miami FL
|+3000
|Kyle McCord
|Ohio State
|+3000
|Drake Maye
|North Carolina
|+3500
|J.J. McCarthy
|Michigan
|+3500
|Drew Allar
|Penn State
|+3500
|Cameron Ward
|Washington State
|+4500
|Carson Beck
|Georgia
|+4500
|Blake Corum
|Michigan
|+5000
|Audric Estime
|Notre Dame
|+5000
|TreVeyon Henderson
|Ohio State
|+5500
|Joe Milton
|Tennessee
|+6000
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Ohio State
|+6000
|Brock Bowers
|Georgia
|+6500
|Riley Leonard
|Duke
|+7000
|Emeka Egbuka
|Ohio State
|+7000
|Jalon Daniels
|Kansas
|+7500
|Keon Coleman
|Florida State
|+7500
|Cade Klubnik
|Clemson
|+8000
|Shedeur Sanders
|Colorado
|+8000
|K.J. Jefferson
|Arkansas
|+9000
|Zachariah Branch
|USC
|+10000
|MarShawn Lloyd
|USC
|+10000
|Malik Nabers
|LSU
|+10000
|D.J. Uiagalelei
|Oregon State
|+10000
|Nicholas Singleton
|Penn State
|+10000
|Jalen Milroe
|Alabama
|+10000
|Will Howard
|Kansas State
|+10000
|Omarion Hampton
|North Carolina
|+10000
|Will Shipley
|Clemson
|+10000
|Donovan Edwards
|Michigan
|+12000
|Jase McClellan
|Alabama
|+12000
|Dante Moore
|UCLA
|+12000
|Tanner Mordecai
|Wisconsin
|+15000
|Devin Leary
|Kentucky
|+15000
|Jaxson Dart
|Ole Miss
|+15000
|Taulia Tagovailoa
|Maryland
|+15000
|Dominic Lovett
|Georgia
|+15000
|Braelon Allen
|Wisconsin
|+15000
|Quinshon Judkins
|Ole Miss
|+15000
|Cade McNamara
|Iowa
|+15000
|Johnny Wilson
|Florida State
|+15000
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|LSU
|+15000
|Trevor Etienne
|Florida
|+15000
|Spencer Rattler
|South Carolina
|+15000
|Xavier Worthy
|Texas
|+15000
|Trey Benson
|Florida State
|+15000
|Graham Mertz
|Florida
|+20000
|Chandler Morris
|TCU
|+20000
|Armoni Goodwin
|LSU
|+20000
|Trey Sanders
|TCU
|+20000
|Carson Steele
|UCLA
|+20000
|Cameron Rising
|Utah
|+20000
|Austin Reed
|Western Kentucky
|+30000
|Jayden de Laura
|Arizona
|+30000
|Grayson McCall
|Coastal Carolina
|+30000
|Raheim Sanders
|Arkansas
|+30000
|Emory Jones
|Cincinnati
|+30000
|Michael Pratt
|Tulane
|+30000
|Will Rogers
|Mississippi State
|+30000
|Kedon Slovis
|BYU
|+30000
|Hudson Card
|Purdue
|+30000
|Tyler Shough
|Texas Tech
|+30000
|Jack Plummer
|Louisville
|+30000
|Devin Neal
|Kansas
|+30000
|JT Daniels
|Rice
|+30000
|Brennan Armstrong
|NC State
|+30000
|Brady Cook
|Missouri
|+30000