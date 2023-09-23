Heisman Watch after Week 4 of college football

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season was the first true opportunity for fans to see which teams would separate themselves from the rest of the pack with a series of high-profile matchups. Those matchups also present a chance for the game’s top players to showcase their skills as they look to create a signature moment in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are feeling good after Week 4, and which ones need to recover after subpar efforts.

Stock Up

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Travis threw for 289 yards and two scores while running for another touchdown to help the Seminoles end a seven-game losing streak to Clemson and maintain a perfect record on the year. The blowout win over LSU was already a signature moment, but a road win over Clemson in overtime adds some more juice to Travis’ narrative. He’s going to have the numbers if he stays healthy, so the only question will be whether Florida State can keep winning and maintain its position in the CFP conversation.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

The Sooners might not be a trendy team to follow after they went 6-7 a year ago. Oklahoma is now 4-0 on the season with a quarterback who looks like the real deal. Gabriel has 12 touchdowns to just one interception through four games and has one more contest to iron out any issues he might have before the rivalry game against Texas. That game will be a chance for the Sooners and Gabriel to show they are legit.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns in an absolute rout over Colorado. He also ran for one more score and has put himself firmly in the Heisman conversation. Nix typically has a few games where he completely drops off, and that might happen next week against Stanford. If the Ducks can get past a team they’ve historically struggled against, they’ll have an off week before a massive game against what is expected to be a highly ranked Washington team.

Stock Down

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

In defense of Sanders, it’s hard to do much when your offensive line doesn’t block. The Colorado quarterback was sacked seven times in a 42-6 defeat the hands of the Oregon Ducks, and didn’t look comfortable at all. Sanders was missing his top target in Travis Hunter, but this was an embarrassing showing for the offense on all fronts. There’s not much time to rest either with USC and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams waiting.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Even attempting to write something about Dart would be giving him, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss more words than they deserve. This was one of the most vulnerable Alabama teams on paper and Ole Miss was charging in with a perfect record and a high-powered offense. Dart finished 20/35 for 244 yards and an interception in a 24-10 loss. He did have a rushing score, but he’s going to need some serious results down the stretch to re-enter the Heisman picture after this underwhelming effort.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Buckeyes got the win at the last second but the star wide receiver had a massive dud. Harrison Jr. finished with three catches for 32 yards and no touchdowns, which dents his Heisman hopes tremendously. He’ll need to start dominating the rest of the way, but the good news is he does have some matchups that will put him on the national stage. Harrison Jr. was also playing through an ankle injury and does have a week to rest up, so we’ll see if he can start dominating again when Ohio State plays next.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 4 from DraftKings Sportsbook.