Heisman Watch after Week 4 of college football

We take a look at the current odds to win the biggest prize in college football after Week 4.

By Chinmay Vaidya
NCAA Football: Florida State at Clemson
Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis reacts after scoring against the Clemson Tigers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium.
Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4 of the 2023 college football season was the first true opportunity for fans to see which teams would separate themselves from the rest of the pack with a series of high-profile matchups. Those matchups also present a chance for the game’s top players to showcase their skills as they look to create a signature moment in the Heisman Trophy race. Here’s a look at which players are feeling good after Week 4, and which ones need to recover after subpar efforts.

Stock Up

Jordan Travis, QB, Florida State

Travis threw for 289 yards and two scores while running for another touchdown to help the Seminoles end a seven-game losing streak to Clemson and maintain a perfect record on the year. The blowout win over LSU was already a signature moment, but a road win over Clemson in overtime adds some more juice to Travis’ narrative. He’s going to have the numbers if he stays healthy, so the only question will be whether Florida State can keep winning and maintain its position in the CFP conversation.

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oklahoma

The Sooners might not be a trendy team to follow after they went 6-7 a year ago. Oklahoma is now 4-0 on the season with a quarterback who looks like the real deal. Gabriel has 12 touchdowns to just one interception through four games and has one more contest to iron out any issues he might have before the rivalry game against Texas. That game will be a chance for the Sooners and Gabriel to show they are legit.

Bo Nix, QB, Oregon

Nix threw for 284 yards and three touchdowns in an absolute rout over Colorado. He also ran for one more score and has put himself firmly in the Heisman conversation. Nix typically has a few games where he completely drops off, and that might happen next week against Stanford. If the Ducks can get past a team they’ve historically struggled against, they’ll have an off week before a massive game against what is expected to be a highly ranked Washington team.

Stock Down

Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado

In defense of Sanders, it’s hard to do much when your offensive line doesn’t block. The Colorado quarterback was sacked seven times in a 42-6 defeat the hands of the Oregon Ducks, and didn’t look comfortable at all. Sanders was missing his top target in Travis Hunter, but this was an embarrassing showing for the offense on all fronts. There’s not much time to rest either with USC and reigning Heisman winner Caleb Williams waiting.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss

Even attempting to write something about Dart would be giving him, Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss more words than they deserve. This was one of the most vulnerable Alabama teams on paper and Ole Miss was charging in with a perfect record and a high-powered offense. Dart finished 20/35 for 244 yards and an interception in a 24-10 loss. He did have a rushing score, but he’s going to need some serious results down the stretch to re-enter the Heisman picture after this underwhelming effort.

Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State

The Buckeyes got the win at the last second but the star wide receiver had a massive dud. Harrison Jr. finished with three catches for 32 yards and no touchdowns, which dents his Heisman hopes tremendously. He’ll need to start dominating the rest of the way, but the good news is he does have some matchups that will put him on the national stage. Harrison Jr. was also playing through an ankle injury and does have a week to rest up, so we’ll see if he can start dominating again when Ohio State plays next.

Here are the latest odds to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy after Week 4 from DraftKings Sportsbook.

Heisman Trophy Odds After Week 4

Player School Odds
Player School Odds
Caleb Williams USC +400
Michael Penix Jr. Washington +400
Quinn Ewers Texas +600
Bo Nix Oregon +1000
Jordan Travis Florida State +1400
Jayden Daniels LSU +1800
Sam Hartman Notre Dame +2000
Dillon Gabriel Oklahoma +2500
Tyler Van Dyke Miami FL +3000
Kyle McCord Ohio State +3000
Drake Maye North Carolina +3500
J.J. McCarthy Michigan +3500
Drew Allar Penn State +3500
Cameron Ward Washington State +4500
Carson Beck Georgia +4500
Blake Corum Michigan +5000
Audric Estime Notre Dame +5000
TreVeyon Henderson Ohio State +5500
Joe Milton Tennessee +6000
Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State +6000
Brock Bowers Georgia +6500
Riley Leonard Duke +7000
Emeka Egbuka Ohio State +7000
Jalon Daniels Kansas +7500
Keon Coleman Florida State +7500
Cade Klubnik Clemson +8000
Shedeur Sanders Colorado +8000
K.J. Jefferson Arkansas +9000
Zachariah Branch USC +10000
MarShawn Lloyd USC +10000
Malik Nabers LSU +10000
D.J. Uiagalelei Oregon State +10000
Nicholas Singleton Penn State +10000
Jalen Milroe Alabama +10000
Will Howard Kansas State +10000
Omarion Hampton North Carolina +10000
Will Shipley Clemson +10000
Donovan Edwards Michigan +12000
Jase McClellan Alabama +12000
Dante Moore UCLA +12000
Tanner Mordecai Wisconsin +15000
Devin Leary Kentucky +15000
Jaxson Dart Ole Miss +15000
Taulia Tagovailoa Maryland +15000
Dominic Lovett Georgia +15000
Braelon Allen Wisconsin +15000
Quinshon Judkins Ole Miss +15000
Cade McNamara Iowa +15000
Johnny Wilson Florida State +15000
Harold Perkins Jr. LSU +15000
Trevor Etienne Florida +15000
Spencer Rattler South Carolina +15000
Xavier Worthy Texas +15000
Trey Benson Florida State +15000
Graham Mertz Florida +20000
Chandler Morris TCU +20000
Armoni Goodwin LSU +20000
Trey Sanders TCU +20000
Carson Steele UCLA +20000
Cameron Rising Utah +20000
Austin Reed Western Kentucky +30000
Jayden de Laura Arizona +30000
Grayson McCall Coastal Carolina +30000
Raheim Sanders Arkansas +30000
Emory Jones Cincinnati +30000
Michael Pratt Tulane +30000
Will Rogers Mississippi State +30000
Kedon Slovis BYU +30000
Hudson Card Purdue +30000
Tyler Shough Texas Tech +30000
Jack Plummer Louisville +30000
Devin Neal Kansas +30000
JT Daniels Rice +30000
Brennan Armstrong NC State +30000
Brady Cook Missouri +30000

