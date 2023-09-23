Notre Dame vs. Duke odds heading into game week

We have an interesting, pseudo-ACC matchup next Saturday as the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish heads down to Durham to face the No. 18 Duke Blue Devils. Kickoff for this game will be at 7:30 p.m. ET and it will air on ABC. This is getting the ESPN College Gameday treatment as the famed show will head to Duke’s campus for the very first time.

Duke (4-0, 1-0 ACC) continued rolling on Saturday by demolishing UConn in a 41-7 road victory. Quarterback Riley Leonard cruised in this matchup, throwing for 248 yards, rushing for 30 yards, and accounting for two touchdowns.

Notre Dame (4-1) lost its heavyweight fight to Ohio State in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, falling 17-14. With the ball on the one-yard line with one second left, Buckeye running back Chip Trayanum punched in the walkoff touchdown to hand the Fighting Irish their first loss of the season.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Nation as to where the line should open across the market.

Notre Dame vs. Duke projected odds

Spread: Notre Dame -7.5

Total: TBA