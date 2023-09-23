LSU vs. Ole Miss odds heading into game week

We have an interesting SEC West showdown to look forward to next Saturday as the No. 12 LSU Tigers hit the road to face the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels. This rivalry game will kick off at 6 p.m ET on ESPN.

LSU (3-1, 2-0 SEC) got into a back-and-forth battle with Arkansas, escaping with a 34-31 victory by way of a chip shot field goal by Damian Ramos. Receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. both had over 130 receiving yards and two touchdowns apiece in the win.

Ole Miss (3-1, 0-1 SEC) could not spring the upset in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, falling to Alabama 24-10. The Rebels’ high-powered offense was stonewalled by the Crimson Tide defense throughout the afternoon as Jaxson Dart’s rushing touchdown was their lone TD of the game.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Nation as to where the line should open across the market.

LSU vs. Ole Miss projected odds

Spread: Ole Miss -1

Total: TBA