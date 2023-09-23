Kansas vs. Texas odds heading into game week

We have an interesting Big 12 showdown to look forward to next Saturday as the Kansas Jayhawks pay a visit to the No. 3 Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Kansas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) opened conference play with a 38-27 victory over league newcomer BYU on Saturday. Quarterback Jalon Daniels threw for three touchdowns in the win while the defense was able to come away with two scores on their own. With the victory, Kansas has now started a season 4-0 in back-to-back years for the first time in over a century.

Texas (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) steamrolled Baylor in its Big 12 opener, downing the Bears 38-6. The Longhorns jumped out to a 28-6 lead at the half and were never in danger as they pitched a shutout in the second half. Jonathon Brooks ran for 106 yards and two touchdowns in the win.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Nation as to where the line should open across the market.

Kansas vs. Texas projected odds

Spread: Texas -23.5

Total: TBA