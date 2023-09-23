USC vs. Colorado odds heading into game week

We have a big-time Pac-12 showdown to look forward to next Saturday as the No. 5 USC Trojans hits the road to face the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes. It will be a morning game on the west coast as this matchup will kickoff at noon ET on Fox.

USC (4-0, 2-0 Pac-12) was a 34-point favorite at Arizona State, but it was still a game in the 4th quarter as the Trojans hung on for the 42-28 victory. Caleb Williams was 20-31 for 322 yards and three touchdowns, and as a team they gained 213 yards on the ground at 7.3 per carry. But the defense was certainly suspect, as ASU was able to win the time of possession battle, with Drew Pyne throwing for 263 yards on 39 attempts with two TD’s.

Colorado (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) got vaporized by Oregon on Saturday in a 42-6 blowout loss in the Eugene. The Buffaloes were dominated on both sides of the line as the national audience was quickly reminded that this is a program that is rebuilding. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders was under fire for the entire afternoon and took seven sacks in the setback.

While the odds below aren’t official and do not come from DraftKings Sportsbook, they’re our best guess here at DK Nation as to where the line should open across the market.

USC vs. Colorado projected odds

Spread: USC -22.5

Total: TBA