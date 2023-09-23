2023 CFP implications of No. 4 Florida State defeating Clemson

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Clemson Tigers in Week 4, outlasting their ACC rivals 31-24 in overtime. After going down 10-0 early, the Seminoles were able to battle back and tie things up at 17-17 in the third quarter. There was a missed field goal for Clemson late in the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles held their nerve even after failing to convert on what would’ve been a game-winning drive of their own.

A win over a ranked Clemson team would’ve further helped Florida State’s College Football Playoff resume, but the blowout over LSU in the opener did most of the talking. The Seminoles now just need to make sure they don’t trip up in the rest of the regular season. There’s a chance they play Clemson again in the ACC title game, and that’ll be another opportunity to beat their rivals with some stakes. The games against Duke, Miami and Florida are the toughest tests remaining for Florida State.

As for Clemson, this loss ends their CFP hopes. Dabo Swinney’s bunch needed to beat Florida State and then run the table through the ACC title game. They’d also likely need some help from other contenders, but two losses means the best-case scenario for the Tigers is a high-profile bowl game.