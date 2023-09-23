Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel slowly building Heisman case after strong showing vs. Cincinnati in Week 4

The No. 16 Oklahoma Sooners continued building what they believe to be a championship-caliber resume with a 20-6 win on the road over Cincinnati to start Big 12 play. The Sooners are off to a 4-0 start after Brent Venables’ first season ended with a disappointing 6-7 record, and quarterback Dillon Gabriel is a big reason why. Gabriel entered the week completing 82.5% of his passes with 11 touchdowns and one interception. Here’s a look at his Heisman odds after an impressive performance against the Bearcats.

Dillon Gabriel Heisman Trophy odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Gabriel is listed at +3000 after throwing for 322 yards and a touchdown in the win. He added a score on the ground and now gets a soft matchup against Iowa State before the Red River showdown against what is likely to be a Texas team ranked in the top 3.

If the Sooners can navigate that game, the rest of the schedule sets up nicely for them to make a run to the Big 12 title game. Gabriel should have a relatively clean path to putting up big numbers and if he’s the engine behind an Oklahoma offense that is in contention for the College Football Playoff, he’s going to get Heisman buzz. It might be smart to wait one more week to see what happens against Iowa State, but Gabriel could be a nice bet if you’re not liking any of the top contenders.