Florida State guts out 31-24 overtime victory over Clemson, establishes itself as clear ACC frontrunner

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles gutted out an overtime victory against the Clemson Tigers on Saturday, walking out of Death Valley with a 31-24 victory. Quarterback Jordan Travis was able to find wide receiver Keon Coleman for a 24-yard touchdown that served as the game-winning score.

This marked Florida State’s first victory over Clemson since 2014 and the program has now cleared its biggest hurdle in re-establishing itself as the top power in the ACC. With early-season tests against LSU and Clemson checked off, the Noles will be expected to cruise their way through the rest of their conference schedule.

Leading 10-7 late in the first half, Cade Klubnik would hit Will Shipley for a 10-yard touchdown to give the Tigers a 10-point lead. However, the Seminoles came storming right back as a two-yard Travis touchdown run cut Clemson’s lead to 17-14 right before the half.

FSU would tie the game with a field goal on its first drive of the third quarter before a Shipley touchdown run put Clemson back on top with 3:32 left in the period. After forcing an FSU three-and-out, the Tigers were driving and seemingly had the Noles on the ropes. However, FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach jarred the ball loose from Klubnik on a blitz and housed it the other way for a scoop-n-score touchdown to re-tie the game.

The two powerhouses remained deadlocked deep into the fourth quarter before the Tigers had yet another opportunity to get back on top. With 1:49 left in the game, kicker Jonathan Weitz missed a field goal attempt that would’ve put Clemson up by three. Travis and the FSU offense would get the ball to the fringes of field goal range in the final minute, but came up short on 4th and 10 with 12 seconds left.

Getting the ball first in OT, Travis would hit Coleman for the aforementioned touchdown pass on just the second play of the period. Trying to tie the Noles, the Tigers came up short on 4th and 1 as Klubnik’s pass attempt to Beaux Collins fell incomplete.