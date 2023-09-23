FSU’s Kalen DeLoach gets scoop & score vs. Clemson to tie it in Death Valley

Kalen DeLoach comes up big for the Florida State Seminoles when they needed it most in the third quarter. The linebacker sacked Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik on a perfectly timed delated blitz and the ball jarred loose. After Seminoles defensive lineman Braden Fiske fumbled with the recovery, DeLoached picked up the ball himself and rambled 57 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 24-24.

Sack ✅

Forced fumble ✅

Recovered fumble ✅

Scoop and score ✅



The timing couldn’t have been better for the ‘Noles, who had just given up a 46-yard run to Phil Mafah that put Clemson on the plus side of the field. It was the first turnover for either team in what’s been a back-and-forth contest.

Florida State came into Saturday’s game as a two-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. Clemson has won the past seven games in the series and seven of nine at Memorial Stadium since the turn of the century. The Tigers have also won 25 consecutive conference games at home. Florida State is currently on a nine-game win streak dating back to last season.

The Seminoles last win in the series came in 2014, a 23-17 overtime win and their last win at Clemson was 2013 when Jameis Winston-led team crushed the Tigers, 51-14.