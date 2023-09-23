Report: Bulls, Raptors potential destinations for Damian Lillard as trade talks heat up

The Portland Trail Blazers have started to open up trade talks again around point guard Damian Lillard, with the Chicago Bulls and Toronto Raptors now emerging as potential landing spots for the star according to Yahoo! Sports reporter Jake Fischer. Lillard demanded a trade in the offseason and said he wanted to go join the Miami Heat, but the Blazers have been holding out for the best package and have repeatedly said they won’t settle for anything less than a big return. Adrian Wojnarowski did report no trade was imminent for Lillard, although talks have heated up.

The Bulls have looked to move off Zach LaVine’s deal but don’t have the assets outside of the guard that could excite Portland in taking on his contract. Also, the Blazers have plenty of guards themselves and wouldn’t need another one coming in. Nikola Vucevic could be a good fit next to Jerami Grant, although that might not fit Portland’s timeline in this rebuild. The Raptors have a bit of a conundrum on their hands with Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. on expiring deals, with Anunoby having a player option. Toronto’s package to Portland would likely have to include Scottie Barnes, who the Raptors have not wanted to part with.

The Heat could still get back in talks with the Blazers, although their package centered around Tyler Herro has not excited Portland. We’ll see if the team ultimately does deal Lillard before training camp opens in a few weeks or if the star remains on the roster into the preseason.