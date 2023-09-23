Colorado stomps on Oregon logo during Friday walkthrough, former Oregon players upset

The anticipated Pac-12 matchup between the No. 19 Colorado Buffaloes and No. 10 Oregon Ducks is set to kick off from Eugene shortly and we have some classic logo #DISRESPECT to dive into.

Colorado arrived to Eugene on Friday and did a walkthrough at Autzen Stadium. Buffs players were casually walking across the ‘O’ logo at midfield and one of them was spotted stomping on said logo.

As you would expect, this did not go over well with the Oregon faithful. Especially with former Ducks players...

Listen I’m not in Oregon’s locker room anymore but this is the type of sh*t that fires me up. That O represents a ton of hard work, sacrifice, and success from so many people. Walking over/raking up an opponent’s logo shows zero class. #goducks Enough said. pic.twitter.com/sdcNOIDPTe — Bryson T. Young (@blackhawk32698) September 23, 2023

Get his jersey number… pic.twitter.com/qy3t8VHcoA — Akili Smith (@akili_smith) September 23, 2023

This certainly adds a little bit more juice to a game that is already anticipated to be electric. Colorado under head coach Deion Sanders has been the biggest story in the entire sport this year and over nine million people stayed up late to watch them beat rival Colorado State in double overtime last Saturday. Meanwhile, Oregon has rolled through its first three games and quarterback Bo Nix has already established himself as a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender.

The funny thing is, this isn’t the first midfield controversy involving Colorado this season. Two weeks ago, quarterback Shedeur Sanders took umbrage with Nebraska meeting on top of the big CU logo at Folsom Field and broke it up.

Nebraska showed up at Folsom and Matt Rhule led the team to the midfield logo for a meeting. On the Buffalo. @ShedeurSanders wasn’t having it, so he jogged out to start his warm up and calmly break up the Corn party #Denver7 pic.twitter.com/KhoiDcXjlb — Nick Rothschild (@nick_rothschild) September 9, 2023

This game is going to be entertaining, even if Colorado is a three-touchdown underdog.