Alabama quarterback situation: Who will Crimson Tide play on Saturday?

The No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide will have a tough home challenge this afternoon when hosting the No. 15 Ole Miss Rebels at 3:30 p.m. ET. The most prevalent story for the Tide early in the 2023 season has been the turmoil at quarterback and that was put on front street last Saturday when the offense struggled mightily against USF.

Head coach Nick Saban announced on Monday that Jalen Milroe would get the start against the Rebels this afternoon, immediately cutting off any QB controversy that would’ve persisted throughout the week. Milroe last played against Texas two weeks ago, where he was ineffective in a 34-24 loss to the Longhorns.

Saban admitted in his postgame press conference that he thought about benching the redshirt sophomore and that came to fruition last Saturday when Tyler Buchner got the start against USF. The Notre Dame transfer struggled against the Bulls in the first half, leading to third-string QB Ty Simpson taking over down the stretch. Milroe did not see the field at all in the ugly 17-3 victory for the Crimson Tide and some have speculated that he was effectively suspended by Saban for not handling the benching well during practice last week.

With Milroe now back under center at quarterback, Alabama enters the game as a touchdown favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Crimson Tide are trying to avoid their first loss in an SEC opener since 2015, where they fell to this same Ole Miss program.