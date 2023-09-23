West Virginia Garrett Greene injury status vs. Texas Tech

It appears West Virginia Mountaineers fourth-year quarterback Garrett Greene will not start Saturday’s game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders, and freshman Nicco Marchiol will get his first career start against the Red Raiders in Morgantown.

West Virginia freshman Nicco Marchiol makes his 1st start today vs. Texas Tech, source told @ActionNetworkHQ. Garrett Greene, who started WVU’s 1st 3 games, remains limited from an ankle injury suffered last week vs. Pitt, but could play today, if needed in an “emergency role.” — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 23, 2023

Greene injured his ankle in the win over Pitt last week in the Backyard Brawl, and was expected to be a game time decision on Saturday. But the early call that he’s out but could still be used might be an indication that the junior won’t be off the field much longer.

The Tallahassee native is 26-47 for 402 yards and four TD’s without an interception in 2023, but his threat on the ground will be missed as well: Greene has 10 career rushing scores including his scamper vs. Pitt last week. He’s No. 2 in adjusted passing yards per attempt amongst Big 12 signal callers so far this year.

Marchiol is 13-23 for 135 yards so far this season with a touchdown and no interceptions, while rushing for a TD as well.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook WVU is a 6-point underdog, with the total set at 54.