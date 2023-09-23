Pick on the Total for Diamondbacks-Yankees on September 23

The New York Yankees and Arizona Diamondbacks hook up at Yankee Stadium with strong but different motivations as the Diamondbacks look to inch closer to a National League Wild Card spot while the Yankees look to avoid their first losing season since 1995.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. New York Yankees (-125, 8)

The Yankees have had a tough time moving the line, averaging four runs per game at home this season and have the second-lowest batting average in the league this season, but should be helped by the Diamondbacks giving Zach Davies the start.

Davies has allowed at least three runs in nine of his last 12 starts and overall this season has a 6.81 ERA with 4.3 walks per nine innings allowed.

He is backed up by a bullpen that is 20th in bullpen ERA since the start of July and a lineup that has been 21st in the league in runs per game since the All-Star Break.

While the Diamondbacks have had their offensive struggles, they get to face Carlos Rodon, who had his issues all season, registering a 5.90 ERA and 5.83 fielding independent with 2.2 home runs and 3.9 walks per nine innings allowed.

The numbers get even worse for Rodon at home with a 6.59 ERA and 2.3 home runs per nine innings allowed tap in and three runs or more in three of his four starts at Yankees Stadium since the beginning of August.

For the entirety of the season, the Yankees are number one in the league in bullpen ERA, but rank just 15th in bullpen ERA since July 1 and face a Diamondbacks lineup with more hone runs per game on the road than at home.

With both starters having massive issues this season and the Yankees fifth in the league in home runs per game at home, Saturday’s matchup sets up for an opportunity to both dormant offenses to wake up.

The Play: Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Over 8