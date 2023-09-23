How to watch Wrexham soccer on TV and via live stream for EFL League Two match vs. Stockport

Wrexham AFC, the subject of Hulu’s “Welcome to Wrexham” series, will return to EFL League Two action Saturday against Stockport. Wrexham have been catching some fire after dropping their League Two opener, picking up points in every match since then.

Here’s how fans can catch all the action from this match.

Wrexham AFC vs. Stockport

Date: Saturday, September 23

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Livestream: iFollowWrexham (Wrexham website)

Wrexham have won three straight matches with a combined 6-1 goal differential. The club is now up to 15 points on the season, putting them in a tie with Swindon Town on points for third place. Stockport sit at 13th in the table but are tied for 11th on points. They’ve picked up points in three straight matches, including back-to-back 2-1 wins over AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons. Both these clubs will hope to keep their winning ways going Saturday.