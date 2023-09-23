Impact of weather for Mississippi State vs. South Carolina due to Tropical Storm Ophelia

The Mississippi State Bulldogs will hit the road this Saturday as they will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks at 7:30 p.m. ET. The east coast is currently bracing for Tropical Storm Ophelia this weekend as it is expected to bring heavy rains and winds from the Carolinas all the way to parts of New England. However, this SEC matchup shouldn’t be affected by it.

As of Friday afternoon, the Accuweather forecast calls for clear conditions at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC, with temperatures around 65 degrees around kickoff. The storm is expected to make landfall in the eastern portions of North Carolina and with Columbia being in inland South Carolina, it will avoid the direct path.

Both teams are trying to bounce back from losses in their respective conference openers last week. Mississippi State was blown out by LSU 41-14 last Saturday while South Carolina fell in a 24-14 setback against Georgia. The Gamecocks enter this game as a six-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 47.