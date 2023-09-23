Impact of weather report for Florida State vs. Clemson due to Tropical Storm Ophelia

The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles are headed to Death Valley to face the Clemson Tigers at noon ET on Saturday, September 23. The forecast calls for a potential tropical storm to form over the next few days that will affect parts of the east coast between Friday and Monday. However, lucky for FSU-Clemson ticket holders, the storm is not expected to hit the South Carolina area.

As of Friday afternoon, Accuweather does not predict any rain in Clemson, South Carolina during the game. The weather will be warm and the skies are forecasted to be partly sunny. The game should be able to kick off on time and avoid any weather delays from the pending tropical storm.

Florida State enters as a two-point road favorite at Clemson in arguably the biggest ACC matchup of the season — that is, ahead of the championship game in December. Clemson has won the last seven matchups between the two teams.